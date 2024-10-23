New Delhi: Keeping pace with the latest developments in the Courier Express & Parcel (CEP) market, the Department of Posts has started a proof of concept (POC) on 21st October 2024 for transmission of mail through drone between Chowkham Post Office (PO) and Wakro Branch Post Office (BO) located in Namsai and Lohit district, respectively of Arunachal Pradesh, when a drone from Chowkham PO airlifted at 10.40 AM and landed at Wakro BO at 11.02 AM, carrying the mail for the BO.

On the return journey, the drone airlifted from Wakro BO at 11.44 AM and landed at Chowkham PO at 12.08 PM. Department of Posts has entered into a tie-up with SKYE AIR Mobility Private Limited to carry out the POC. Wakro BO is located at a distance of 45 km from Chowkham PO.

However, due to mountainous terrain, the existing transmission time for mail between Chowkham PO to Wakro BO is around 2 hrs to 2 ½ hrs. as mail is being carried through the buses of Arunachal Pradesh State Transport services.

Transmission of mail through environment-friendly drones has reduced the transmission time of mail between Chowkham PO and Wakro BO to 22 Mts. – 24 Mts. Transmission of mail through drones will not only reduce the transmission time in the conveyance of mail but will also bring reliability to the transmission of mail and real-time tracking of mail in difficult mountainous areas for the Department.

This POC will help the Department in improving the delivery services in areas under Wakro BO. The Department of Posts will expand the usage of drones for the transmission of mail in other difficult and mountainous areas upon the successful conduct of POC.

