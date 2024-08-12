Department of Fisheries to organize “Celebration of National Space Day” tomorrow in Delhi

New Delhi: The Government of India has declared August 23rd as “National Space Day” to celebrate the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, which accomplished the safe and soft landing of the Vikram Lander and deployed the Pragyaan rover on the lunar surface near the South Pole.

This historic achievement places India among an elite group of space-faring nations, making India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to do so near the south pole of the Moon. This achievement is being celebrated across the country during July and August 2024, to engage and inspire the younger generation in the field of Space Science and Technology.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh will grace the event on “Celebration of National Space Day” at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi tomorrow being organized by Department of Fisheries at 10 AM in August presence of Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P Singh Baghel and Shri George Kurian, Secretary, Department of Fisheries Dr Abhilaskh Likhi and other dignitaries.

To commemorate the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, the Department of Fisheries is organizing a series of seminars and demonstrations on “Application of Space Technologies in Fisheries Sector” in coastal States and UTs under the guidance of Dr Abhilaskh Likhi. These seminars and demonstrations are being organized across 18 locations, covering topics such as Space Technology in Fisheries – An overview, the Communication & Navigation System for the marine domain, space-based observation and its impact on improving the fisheries sector.

Department of Space, INCOIS, New Space India Ltd. and other stakeholders including Fishermen, Sagar Mitras, FFPOs, Fisheries Cooperatives, ICAR Fisheries Research Institutes, State/UT Fisheries Departments, Students from Fisheries Universities and colleges will participate in hybrid mode.

The Indian fisheries sector plays a vital role in the Nation’s economy, playing an important role in providing sustenance, employment, and economic opportunities, especially in rural areas. With an extensive coastline stretching 8,118 km, a vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) covering 2.02 million square km, and abundant inland water resources, India showcases a rich and flourishing fisheries ecosystem.

The Potential Fishing Zones (PFZ) advisories have brought remarkable changes in the marine fisheries sector. By fetching the ocean colour monitor data from the Ocean-Sat satellite, potential shoals of fish aggregation are identified and disseminated to fishers. These PFZ advisories have significantly increased the estimated marine fisheries potential of India from 3.49 lakh tonnes in 2014 to 5.31 lakh tonnes in 2023. This has enabled fishers to locate and harvest better catches efficiently, reducing the time and effort spent at sea while also contributing to the sustainable management of marine resources.