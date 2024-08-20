Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare releases progress of area coverage under kharif crops

New Delhi: The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has released the progress of area coverage under kharif crops as of 20th August 2024.

369.05 lakh ha area coverage under paddy has been reported as compared to 349.49 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

120.18 lakh ha area coverage under pulses has been reported compared to 113.69 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

181.11 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals has been reported compared to 176.39 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

186.77 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds has been reported compared to 185.13 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

Area: In lakh hectares