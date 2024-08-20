kharif crops
National

Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare releases progress of area coverage under kharif crops

By Itishree Sethy

New Delhi: The Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has released the progress of area coverage under kharif crops as of 20th August 2024.

  • 369.05 lakh ha area coverage under paddy has been reported as compared to 349.49 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.
  • 120.18 lakh ha area coverage under pulses has been reported compared to 113.69 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.
  • 181.11 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals has been reported compared to 176.39 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.
  • 186.77 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds has been reported compared to 185.13 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

Area:  In lakh hectares

S.

No.

  

Crop

 Area Sown
2024 2023
1 Paddy 369.05 349.49
2 Pulses 120.18 113.69
a Arhar 45.78 40.74
b Urdbean 28.33 29.52
c Moongbean 33.24 30.27
d Kulthi* 0.20 0.24
e Moth bean 8.95 9.28
f Other pulses 3.67 3.63
3 Shree Anna & Coarse Cereals 181.11 176.39
a Jowar 14.62 13.75
b Bajra 66.91 69.70
c Ragi 7.56 7.04
d Small millets 4.79 4.66
e Maize 87.23 81.25
4 Oilseeds 186.77 185.13
a Groundnut 46.36 42.61
b Soybean 125.11 123.85
c Sunflower 0.70 0.65
d Sesamum** 10.55 11.35
e Niger 0.27 0.24
f Castor 3.74 6.38
g Other Oilseeds 0.04 0.05
5 Sugarcane 57.68 57.11
6 Jute & Mesta 5.70 6.56
7 Cotton 111.07 122.15
Total 1031.56 1010.52
Breaking News