Deogarh: Road blockade on NH-49 near Tileibani over lack of mobile network services

Deogarh: After years of living, what they call, a cursed life, people several Panchayats across Deogarh district resorted to protest to attract the attention of concerned authorities to their grievances.

As per available information, residents of five panchayats in Deogarh staged a road blockade on NH-49 near Tileibani demanding mobile network services in the area.

Reportedly, vehicular traffic was also disrupted due to the protest. Scores of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road.

Among others, lack of road communication and mobile network services have been on the wish list of the residents of the villages.