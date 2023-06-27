Deogarh: Reamal Block Accounts Officer Caught Taking Rs 6K Bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested an accounts officer in Reamal Block of Deogarh district on the charges of demanding and taking bribe.

The accounts officer has been identified as Rajendra Dash who belongs to the Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OTAS).

Dash was arrested by the Vigilance sleuths while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.6, 000 from a complainant for processing release of pending bill in favour of compliant in connection with construction of Anganwadi Centre.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of Dash and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dash in Deogarh and Sambalpur districts from DA angle, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.16 dt.26.06.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accounts officer.