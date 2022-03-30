Deogarh Police Destroys Acres Of Illegal Opium Cultivation; Two Held

Deogarh: Police destroyed illegal opium cultivation on acres of land near Utuniamunda village under Deogarh police station limits on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Durga Luhura and Sukhram Munda, both natives of Jharkhand, have been arrested in this connection and a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Sources said the duo was involved in opium poppy plantation on 3-4 acres of government land near a canal close to Utuniamunda-Dudhikhol village.

After coming to know about the illegal plantation, a special team led by SDPO Pratyush Kumar Mohapatra, including Deogarh PS IIC Surendra Kumar Nayak, ASIs Rudra Pradhan & Dibya Oram conducted a raid a seized around 1 kg of opium poppy while arresting the accused person.

The value of the seized opium was estimated at Rs 7 lakh, while the value of the destroyed items was estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

Later, Deogarh SP Raj Kishore Paikray himself reached the spot to investigate. Besides, Barkote Additional Tehsildar Babru Bahan Dutta and Kantapalli Revenue Inspector Sagar Pradhan were also present during the raid.