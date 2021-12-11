Deogarh: Nursing College Director Held For Issuing Fake Certificates

Deogarh: Police here on Saturday arrested the Director of a nursing college on charges of cheating students by issuing them fake certificates.

The accused has been identified as Prashant Sahu, Director of AIMS College of Health and Science. Sahu has been arrested on the basis of allegations of five students- Sajjita Kisan, Laxmipriya Nayak, Laxmi Munda, Sujata Sahu and Basanti Nayak.

According to the complaint lodged with Deogarh Model ​​police station, Sahu and a lecturer of the college, Ranjita Nayak, went from door to doo and advised young girls, who had passed Plus-II, to enroll in their College for nursing education.

Like several others, the complainants also took admission in the collage and got a certificate each following completion of the course.

But when they applied for job at a private nursing home in Cuttack, they came to know that their certificate was fake.

When they came to face the Director and enquire about the certificate, they found the institution has shut down operation. After failing to trace the Director and the lecturer, they lodged a complaint with the police following which Sahu was arrested.