Deogarh: Man Held For Illegal Possession Of Two Country-Made Firearms

Deogarh: Police on Wednesday arrested a person, involved in hunting wild animals, after seizing two country-made firearms from his house within Barkote police station of Deogarh district.

According to sources, Barkote police station received a report that Pulasti Dhibar (35) of Aksharshila village is illegally possessing firearms.

A special team of Barkote police station raided Pulasti’s house and seized two country-made firearms.

During the investigation, it was police found that Pulasti used to hunt wild animals with illegal firearms, informed by SP Pramod Rath in a press conference held at the district police headquarters today.

The arrested person has been forwarded to the court today, the police added.

Additional SP Ankur Malik, DSP, DIB Pradeep Kerketa, Barkote police station IIC Kankalata Majhi were present in the press conference.