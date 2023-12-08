Deogarh: Man found dead in field, murder suspected

Barkot: The body of a man was recovered from a field in Dandasingha village under Barkot police station in Deogarh district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Milu Charan Behera of Baliroi village in the district. He was working as a pion in Barkot College and resided in Rengalbahal village with family.

As per reports, Milu left home yesterday evening but didn’t return. Today, his body was recovered in the roadside field. His scooty was found 200 meters away from the spot.

The police on receiving information reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. The body has been seized for post-mortem. it is suspected that the man might have been murdered. however, the reason for the death will be known after the post-mortem, police said.