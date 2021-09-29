Deogarh Excise Superintendent Comes Under Odisha Vigilance Scanner

Deogarh: The Deogarh excise superintendent (in-charge) has been under Vigilance scanner for accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a foreign liquor vendor. The accused has been identified as Ajit Kumar Mohapatra.

According to Vigilance sources, Mohapatra was apprehended by Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a licensed foreign liquor Vendor through excise ASI Mathura Mohan Pradhan.

In this connection, a case (9/2021) has been registered with the Rourkela Vigilance.

Simultaneous house searches have been launched in Deogarh and Berhampur, said Odisha Vigilance.