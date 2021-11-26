Deogarh Collector Hears People’s Grievances

Deogarh: After a gap of two years, the grievances redressal meeting resumed in Deogarh on Friday with District Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal receiving petitions from the public.

In the regular practice, the Collector, in the presence of senior officials from all government departments received hard copies of the petitions from the aggrieved public directly and forward them to the department concerned for speedy action.

As this practice had to be stopped with the outbreak of COVID-19 since 2020, the public were asked to deposit their petitions to the district level officials.

Samal had also instructed the district level officials to visit the block-level villages every Friday to resolve the grievances of the public and submit a detailed report to the district office on Friday.

Following the order, officials from 70 panchayats in the district went to 33 panchayats today to hear the grievances. Officials also interacted with the concerned villagers and took cognizance of the implementation of government plans in their locality.

According to officials, immediate action will be taken to address the various grievances received by them in the prescribed form in the district-collectorate office.

As the clarifications sought by the officials were cleared satisfactorily by the petitioner, the grievances were immediately forwarded to the department concerned for further action.