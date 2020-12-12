Deogarh Admin Intervene, Stop Child Marriage

Deogarh: Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the district administration here managed to foil a child marriage at Ghurudukhman village of Vijayanagar gram panchayat under Deogarh police limits.

According to available information, a 17-year-old girl from the village was scheduled to get married today.

On receiving information, police along with the childline officials raided the marriage venue and rescued the minor girl. After checking the girl’s documents, the official got to know that the minor is 17-year 2 months old.

The officials explained the matter to the groom and the bride that the marriage was illegal. However, they finally agreed to postpone the marriage for the next 10 months (until the minor was 18 years old).

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the marriage of a boy below 21 years of age and a girl below 18 is an offence.