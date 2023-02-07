Dense Fog Hits China, Some Shipping Suspended

Beijing: Dense fog cloaked China on Tuesday, lowering visibility less than seven metres and affecting road and rail movement.

Following this, shipping was suspended in the Qiongzhou Strait, an important economic transport hub near Hainan.

The Central Meteorological Observatory announced a yellow warning on Tuesday morning for several provinces including parts of Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guizhou and Guangdong, and the Guangxi region.

Multiple areas in China’s southeastern Fujian also issued alerts for heavy fog, with ferry crossings between Xiamen and Zhangzhou suspended.

Fog will continue in the mornings and evenings of Qiongzhou Strait until Friday, and conditions for navigation will be poor, as per the national weather forecast bureau.