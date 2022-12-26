Dense fog engulfs Twin City, visibility reduced to 50 mtr

Bhubaneswar: A dense fog engulfed the Twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Sunday midnight extending to Saturday morning with the visibility dropping to dangerously low level in both the cities.

The thick blanket of fog disrupted traffic and vehicular movement on the roads and the national highway with visibility reducing to below 50 metre.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center has predicted that the temperature in the state will rise by three degrees in the coming days. With the rise in temperature, the citizens will get some relief from the biting cold. Some places in the state witnessed a slight increase in mercury on Sunday. The minimum temperature of places, which fell to 5 degrees, has increased by 2 degrees.