Dense fog engulfs Twin City; Delays flights at Bhubaneswar airport; IMD signals temperature drop

Bhubaneswar: As per India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, a thick blanket of dense fog engulfed several parts of Odisha including the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Though early-risers had the opportunity to witness the thick pall of mist, the dense cover of fog also created troubles for hundreds of motorists who were seen struggling to navigate on the busy roads.

Dense fog led to disruption in flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar today morning due to low visibility, an official said.

Arrivals and departures have largely been put on hold at the airport. Some flights were also diverted in the morning.

As per sources, the arrival of IndiGo flights from Mumbai and Delhi to the city airport was delayed this morning. Similarly, AirAsia flight from Kolkata and Vistara flight from Mumbai also delayed.

The visibility had dropped to less than 50 mts which applied brakes on the smooth movement of vehicular traffic between the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) signalled at the further drop in the night temperature in coming days.

The weather bureau predicted that light rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bargarh today while dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts.The weather office has also issued a fog forecast and said, “Shallow to moderate Fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi.”

“Shallow to moderate Fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack,” the IMD added.