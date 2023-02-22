Dense fog engulfs twin city

Bhubaneswar: The residents of the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on Friday woke up to a thick blanket of fog that enveloped most parts of the cities.

A chilly morning and a heavy layer of fog threw the normal life out of gear. Vehicular movements on lanes and by lanes were severely affected as visibility dropped below 100 metres.

In order to avoid mishaps, commuters were seen driving vehicles with their headlights on.

However, the temple city and capital city of Odisha Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday recorded the highest ever day temperature of 38°C. And it seems summer has finally arrived.

Several places in Odisha have witnessed sudden spurt in maximum temperature in the past few days. Malkangiri had recorded the maximum temperature of 36 degrees on Monday.