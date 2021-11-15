Dense Fog Engulfs Bhubaneswar, Several Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog engulfed the capital city and several places of the State throwing life out of gear in the early hours on Monday.

Visibility reduced below 200 metres in Bhubaneswar affecting vehicular movement on the national highway severely.

Similar fog condition also occurred in several places across Odisha.

The Low Pressure Area over central parts of Andaman Sea is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well-marked over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by 15th November.