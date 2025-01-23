Several parts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, faced significant disruptions as thick fog descended upon the state on Thursday morning. Both urban and rural areas woke up to a dense white blanket, rendering roads nearly invisible.

From the bustling streets of the metropolises to the tranquil rural villages, a blanket of fog covered several parts of the state, reducing visibility to as little as 10 to 20 metres. This led to a considerable slowdown in vehicular traffic, with bike riders and vehicle drivers struggling to navigate the roads.

Pedestrians and morning joggers also faced their own challenges, as visibility was so poor that even the immediate path ahead was difficult to discern.

In a notable shift, the state is experiencing a respite from the severe cold wave that had gripped it recently. While the fog is posing challenges, both daytime and night-time temperatures have risen, providing milder conditions giving residents major relief from the cold throughout the state.