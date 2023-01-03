Dense Fog Alert To 8 Odisha Dists; SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Tuesday issued an advisory in view of the dense fog forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) in several parts of Odisha.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, dense fog alert has been issued for eight districts including Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Sundergarh.

“Dense fog is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Sundergarh during 3.01.2023 night and 4.01.2023 early morning,” said the IMD.

Keeping this in view, the SRC has issued advisory for controlled plying of vehicles on highways.