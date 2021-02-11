Dense Fog Alert Issued To 4 Odisha Dists, SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: The office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Thursday issued an advisory in view of the dense fog alert issued by the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD) for several parts of Odisha.

In a letter to police and transport department officials, the SRC directed them to take adequate steps for controlled movement of vehicles on National Highways during dense fog.

The advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure to prevent road accidents in different parts of the State.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the IMD has predicted dense fog in four districts of Odisha.

The dense fog alert has been issued for nine districts- Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Bhadrak.

It is pertinent to mention here that several parts of the State are reeling under intense cold wave conditions for the past one week.