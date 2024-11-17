Mexico City: In a historic win for Denmark, 21-year-old Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe 2024, marking the country’s first-ever victory in the prestigious beauty pageant.

The event, held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, saw Theilvig triumph over 125 contestants from around the world with her elegance, poise, and confidence.

Theilvig dazzled in a bright pink gown during the finale, receiving the coveted crown from her predecessor, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua. Her victory was celebrated as a new era for the Miss Universe pageant, with the official Instagram account posting, “A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe.”

In the final round, Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina was named first runner-up, while Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran took the second runner-up position. The top five finalists also included Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela’s Ileana Marquez, showcasing a diverse representation of talent and beauty.

India’s hopes were dashed as Rhea Singha, who had impressed in the preliminary rounds and made it to the top 30, failed to secure a spot in the top 12. Despite her strong performance in the swimsuit competition and other preliminary events, Singha’s journey ended before the final stages, leaving her fans disappointed.