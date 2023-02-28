Denmark Crown Prince
Denmark Crown Prince, Princess Call on President Droupadi Murmu

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Their Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Welcoming them to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that India-Denmark relations have grown in both depth and breadth in the last few years. She expressed confidence that the two countries would see an upward trajectory in bilateral trade and investment.

The President said that climate change is an area on which India and Denmark have a convergence of views and interests. India has set itself on a path of climate-responsive development. We have launched a new Mission called ‘LiFE – Lifestyles For Sustainable Environment’ for a sustainable lifestyle and for respecting nature.

She expressed confidence that the fight against climate change would unite the world as one family.

