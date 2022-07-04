Denmark: At Least 3 Dead in Copenhagen Mall Shooting, 22-Yr-Old Suspect Held

Copenhagen: A shooting at a mall in Denmark’s capital city Copenhagen on Sunday, 3 July, killed at least three and injured several others. While three among the injured are in a critical condition, the police has arrested a 22-year-old suspect identified as Dane.

The shooting played out on Sunday across multiple locations inside the Fields shopping mall, located between the city centre and Copenhagen airport.

At a press conference early on Monday morning, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen said the victims include “a man in his 40s and two young people.”

A young Danish man has been arrested in “undramatic fashion” in connection with the shooting, according to Thomassen, and is currently the only suspect.

Police arrested the suspect thirteen minutes after receiving the first emergency call about the shooting, Thomassen said.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark. Copenhagen’s last major shooting incident was in 2015, when a gunman attacked a free speech forum featuring controversial cartoonist Lars Vilks, killing one man and wounding three others.