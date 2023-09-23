Consumes Pesticide
State

Denied A Mobile Phone, Minor Boy Consumes Pesticide

By Pragativadi News Service
24

Keonjhar: A 14-year old boy reportedly consumed pesticide after being denied a mobile phone by his parents in Keonjhar district today.

As per reports, the boy, a Class 8 student of Mahadeijoda Laxminarayan High School in Keonjhar Sadar, asked his parents for a mobile phone in the morning at around 8 am. However, his parents refused to buy him one. Upset, he went and consumed pesticide.

The boy has been rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical state.

Pragativadi News Service 27398 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking