Denied A Mobile Phone, Minor Boy Consumes Pesticide

Keonjhar: A 14-year old boy reportedly consumed pesticide after being denied a mobile phone by his parents in Keonjhar district today.

As per reports, the boy, a Class 8 student of Mahadeijoda Laxminarayan High School in Keonjhar Sadar, asked his parents for a mobile phone in the morning at around 8 am. However, his parents refused to buy him one. Upset, he went and consumed pesticide.

The boy has been rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical state.