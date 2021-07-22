Dengue Spreads Tentacles In State Capital

Bhubaneswar: Apart from the Covid-19 cases, dengue has also spread its tentacles in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

Initially, people were diagnosed with dengue in Niladri Vihar, Sailashree Vihar, and other localities of Bhubaneswar.

However, if measures were taken immediately the disease was likely to be controlled, claimed locals.

As per government data, as many as 244 dengue patients were detected in the Khurda district this year till July 20 while 235 people have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

Meanwhile, over 25 dengue-affected persons are were detected in the Capital hospital and several patients in the private hospitals.

Locals alleged that the lack of sanitation in the area leads to the risk of dengue. With the onset of the monsoon, mosquitoes continue to breed in the water-filled pits here.

However, even after a pile of complaints, all remains unheard, locals added.

In view of rising dengue cases, the district administration held a circuit house internal committee on Wednesday.

In the meeting, several measures have been discussed to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.