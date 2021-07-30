Dengue Rears Its Ugly Head In Bhubaneswar     

Bhubaneswar: While the Bhubaneswar is hit with the coronavirus pandemic, denizens are also struggling with the rise of Dengue cases here as the mosquitoes-borne disease turned out to yet another headache.

While dengue continues to spread its tentacles in several areas of the state capital, the situation in slum areas is said to be alarming following the detection of fresh Dengue cases in Chandrasekharpur locality in North Bhubaneswar.

The slum dwellers alleged that the cleaning are not carried out properly here as wastes continue to lay in open for days. As water is accumulating in various places during the monsoon, the mosquitoes find the areas suitable for breeding.

Former Deputy Mayor said Kalpana and BJB Nagar can come under the tentacles of dengue. “Keeping this in mind, a survey has been conducted by the Anganwadi workers. Moreover, insecticides were also being sprayed at the prone areas.”

On the other hand, former corporator, Nabakishore Behera said, “It is more essential to raise awareness among the people regarding the mosquito-borne disease.”