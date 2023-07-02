Dengue menace: 3 hotspots identified in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The overall dengue situation is assuming serious proportions with three places – Old Town, Salia Sahi, and IRC Village being identified as hotspots in Bhubaneswar.

Health department officials informed that 175 cases of dengue have been reported so far from 18 districts of the state.

The of the total 175 dengue infections, 93 have been reported from Khordha district while over 80 cases alone are from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits. The spike in dengue cases has now prompted the authorities of BMC to intensify sanitation measures.