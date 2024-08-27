Dengue Cases Spike Above 2,700 in Odisha, Sundargarh Hotspot

Bhubaneswar: The dengue cases in Odisha have reportedly crossed 2,700, with most dengue cases detected in Sundergarh district, informed Nilakantha Mishra, the State Public Health Director on Tuesday.

Addressing media inquiries regarding the dengue situation in the state Mishra, reported that over 500 dengue cases have been identified in the capital city.

The highest number of cases, however, has been recorded in Sundergarh. Mishra further disclosed that out of 70,000 tests conducted, 2,759 cases have been confirmed to date.

Of these, Sundargarh accounts for the majority with 865 cases, followed closely by Khurda with 837 cases. Additionally, Mishra noted that Bhubaneswar alone has seen more than 500 cases of dengue.