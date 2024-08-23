Dengue Cases in Odisha Spike Above 2,400

Bhubaneswar: The dengue cases in Odisha have reportedly crossed 2,400, with most dengue cases detected in Khurda and Sundergarh districts, informed the State Public Health Director on Friday.

Responding to media queries on the situation of dengue in the state, Director of Public Health Nilakantha Mishra said that the total number of dengue cases in the state has reached 2471 till Thursday.

Sundergarh and Khurda have the highest number of dengue patients. As of now, 727 dengue patients have been detected from Sundergarh, while 595 from Khurda, he added.

Similarly, more than a hundred cases have been detected in Cuttack, Balangir and Balasore. A special health team from the Centre recently reviewed the situation in the state while the testing has been increased for early detection.