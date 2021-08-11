Dengue Cases Cross 1K Mark In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Dengue cases have spiked in the state capital, Bhubaneswar, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease this year in the city over 1,000.

Reportedly, at least 35 fresh dengue cases were detected in Bhubaneswar. With the 30-40 cases detected everyday the (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) area had recorded the highest number of cases among other districts.

As per reports released by BMC, as many as 706 persons recovered from the mosquito-borne disease, more than 300 people are yet to recover.

As per reports, over 60 dengue-affected people are admitted to the capital hospital, Bhubaneswar. BMC authorities have intensified the awareness and cleaning drive to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Moreover, BMC has also surveyed at least 10276 households and spread awareness among them about the disease.

Notably, workers of the BMC destroyed 32813 potential mosquito breeding sources and destroyed mosquito larva found in 32487 places, BMC Official informed.