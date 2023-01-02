Demonetisation Case: SC Upholds Union Government’s 2016 Decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the Union government taken in 2016 to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court dismissed a batch of pleas challenging the note ban and said the Centre’s decision-making process could not have been flawed as there was consultation between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government.

“The demonetisation exercise cannot be struck down on grounds of proportionality,” the top court said.

The Union government is required to take action after consultation with the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India and there was a consultation between the two for six months, the court observed.

There were two separate judgements in the matter which were pronounced by Justices BR Gavai and V Nagarathna. The other members of the five-judge bench are Justices Nazeer, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The top court had, on December 7, directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record the relevant records relating to the government’s 2016 decision and reserved its verdict.