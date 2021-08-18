Demolition Drive Conducted In Parts Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and police has demolished slums that have been illegally erected in the government areas in the capital city.

Reportedly, during the demolition drive, led by BDA’s Enforcement officer, Pramod Kumar Patra at plots No. 2689, 2688, 1248, and 1249 situated at Ghatikia Mauja were demolished.

The team demolished nearly 25 shops, 15 wooden cabins, and four shades, one Omfed booth, a vegetable shop, one temple in the Ghatikia Mauja area, the BDA Enforcement officer informed.

Nearly, 2 acres of 500 Dismil government property has been taken into government account that has been forcibly used for the illegal building construction.

Notably, Liaison Officer-Subhranshu Sekhar Mohanty and GA additional director enforcement- Amiya Kumar Das was also present during the drive.