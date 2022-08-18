Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Nails Katrina Kaif’s Bollywood Song ‘Kala Chashma’: Watch

New Delhi: Demi Lovato recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show to promote their new album Holy Fvck. In the new video shared by Lovato on their Instagram, the duo can be seen performing a small skit.

Check out the video Below:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

</>

In the video, they can be dancing with Jimmy to the popular Bollywood song, “Kala Chashma” which originally featured Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra. Fallon can be seen pulling off some amazing moves as he dances to the music whereas Demi and her band also cheerfully groove to it.