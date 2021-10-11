Demand For UT Status Of Undivided Koraput Grows

Koraput: The demand for Union Territory (UT) status for the undivided Koraput and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh intensified after the first meeting of Dandakaranya Parbatmala Vikash Parishad.

Jayaram Pangi, the former Koraput lawmaker who quit the BJP and spearheading the campaign to seek Union Territory status, said that the main objective of the Parishad is to get the UT status for Dandakaranya Parbatmala.

Apart from leaders from Odisha, former lawmakers and leaders from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh attended the meeting.