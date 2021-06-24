Delta Variant More Transmissible & Dangerous: US Top Surgeon

Washington: The delta variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible and more dangerous with regard to the severity of illness that it causes, said America’s surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy.

World is witnessing the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. It has triggered the need for countries to reimpose restrictions and lockdowns in order to curb its spread.

Highlighting the fact that the Delta variant makes up 90 per cent of all new cases, Dr Murthy said he is worried for those people who haven’t been administered the vaccine against the COVID-19 disease. Referring to studies from the United Kingdom, he added that if people are completely vaccinated, they are well protected against hospitalisations and deaths.