Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors With LG’s IPS Black Technology Launched: Check Price & Specs

New Delhi: American computer technology brand Dell has just launched a new monitor that is the first to use “IPS Black” technology. The technology was unveiled by LG at CES 2022 and works by doubling the contrast ratio. As the name suggests, the Dell UltraSharp 27 has a 27-inch 4K IPS display, while the Dell UltraSharp 32 has a 32-inch IPS display. The latest Dell monitors offer a response time ranging from 5 to 8 milliseconds.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 Price and Availability

Dell UltraSharp 27 monitor is priced at $779.99 (around Rs. 58,600) and Dell UltraSharp 32 is priced at $1,149.99 (around Rs. 86,500). Both monitors are currently listed on the company’s US website and are available for purchase in limited regions. Dell offers a free three-year Advanced Exchange Service with both monitors.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 Specifications

As mentioned, the new Dell monitors use LG Display’s black IPS technology and come with a maximum contrast ratio of 2000:1, instead of the normal 1000:1 contrast ratio. The Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors are 27-inches and 32-inches respectively with resolutions of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Both panels offer a maximum brightness of 400 nits and have a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Dell UltraSharp 27 and Dell UltraSharp 32 monitors come with anti-glare coatings and 3H hard coatings to protect the screen from scratches and drops. The monitors support 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The response time of the two models varies from 5 to 8 ms. The Dell UltraSharp 27 has a pixel density of 0.1554mm, while the Dell UltraSharp 27 has a pixel density of 0.18159mm.

For connectivity, both have an HDMI port, DisplayPort, and a USB Type-C port. Dell UltraSharp 27 measures 612.14 x 185.42 x 386.08 mm without a stand and weighs 6.6 kilograms. Dell UltraSharp 32 measures 713.74 x 233.68 x 469.9 mm in strength. It weighs 10.3 kilograms.