Dell Launches New G15 5520 And Dell G15 5521 SE Gaming Laptops: Price, Specs

New Delhi: Dell has launched a new version of its Dell G15 gaming laptop that comes with updated 12th generation Intel Core processors Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs and more. Read on to know more about the latest launched device.

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 Se Prices

The Dell G15 5520 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 85,990, while the Dell G15 5521 SE is priced at Rs 1,18,990 in the country. The new Dell laptops will be available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 Se Specifications

The Dell G15 5520 comes with an FHD display with a 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rate. There is a 2-sided narrow bezel on the G15 5520 and an additional option of QHD 240Hz display, with DCI-P3 99% colour gamut as well as a 3-sided narrow bezel on the G15 5521 SE. The Dell G15 5520 comes in Dark Shadow Grey while the 5521 SE is available in Obsidian Black.

The laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 H-Series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti graphics processors with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. There is also Dolby Audio for Gamers offers three-dimensional gameplay with 360° audio and voice booting technology, and the laptops come with The Alienware Command Center that enables control over hardware and software, so the hardware performance and system settings can be easily customized as per gaming profiles within one easy-to-use interface.