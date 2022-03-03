Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-In-One PC Launched With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors

New Delhi: Dell has launched its latest All-in-One PC called Dell Inspiron 24 5000 in China. The latest PC is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 collection processors and paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Read on to know more about the latest model.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC value, availability

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO is offered for buy at a price starting from CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 57,500), and goes up to CNY 6,959 (roughly Rs. 83,400) relying upon the configuration chosen. The PC is obtainable in Moon Shadow White and Obsidian Black colour choices.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO specs

The new Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC sports activities a 23.8-inch full-HD(1,920×1,080 pixel) anti-glare show with slender bezels. Under the hood, Dell has provided two processor choices to select from. Those who want a robust machine can go for AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with AMD Radeon graphics, and others can go for AMD R3 Barcelo-U (aka Ryzen 3 5425U) AMD Radeon graphics.

The processor within the Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC will be paired with both 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200MHz). There is a choice of selecting from 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD or a hybrid storage configuration that includes a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and a 1TB SATA HDD with a 2.5-inch kind issue (5400rpm).

Ports on the Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO PC embody a USB 3.2 Type- C Gen 2, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports with Power On/Wake help, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports with PowerShare help, two HDMI ports, an RJ45 Ethernet Port, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. Connectivity choices embody Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.