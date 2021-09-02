Delivery Boy Found Dead On Roadside

Bhubaneswar: A youth was found dead on the roadside near Biju Patnaik College in Jaydev Vihar area of Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

He has been identified as an online delivery boy.

According to available information, locals and passersby spotted the lifeless body early on Thursday morning and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On bring informed, cops reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Meanwhile, the reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.