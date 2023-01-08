Delhi’s Safdarjung shivers at 1.9 degrees

New Delhi: The national capital continues to witness severe cold and fog conditions as Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert stating: “Dense fog and a cold wave is likely at a few places today and cold day conditions to prevail at isolated places”.

Delhi’s Safdarjung saw a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Aya Nagar recorded 2.6 degree Celsius, Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degree Celsius, while Palam saw a temperature of 5.2 degrees The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degree Celsius, according to the IMD.

“Cold to severe cold day conditions at most places and dense to very dense fog at many places. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West UP,” the IMD wrote in its forecast.

Meanwhile, several flights and trains have been canceled due to dense fog conditions.

Around 20 flights have been delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) till 1 pm due to weather conditions, and other operational issues. “There was no flight diversion reported till 6 am,” the official added.

On Saturday, the IGIA issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of the low visibility conditions. The airport requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about their flight status.

Meanwhile, a total of 42 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog on Sunday, reported the Northern Railways.