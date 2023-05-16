Delhi’s overall Air quality expected to improve in coming days

New Delhi: Today at 4 PM, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 254 as per the Daily AQI Bulletin of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as against 162 at 4PM on 15.05.2023, i.e. an increase of 92 index value.

The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and also assess technical as well as expert inputs related to overall air quality of Delhi-NCR put forward by IITM/ IMD.

While reviewing the air quality scenario in the region, it was informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that, “Dust raising strong winds flowing across Haryana and Delhi since early morning of 16.05.2023 increased particulate matter concentration significantly. Winds from Northwest/ West directions blew with an average wind speed 06-18 kmph also with gusty winds (wind speed 30-45 kmph). The PM10 concentration at 4AM was 141 micro-g/m3 and increased to 796 micro-g/m3 at 7AM. The strong winds are likely to continue on 16.05.2023 and 17.05.2023”.

Considering this, the Sub-Committee for GRAP, after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario noted this to be an exceptional episodic event which has led to continual dispersion of dust in the ambient air over entire Delhi-NCR and is likely to improve in 1-2 days, with rain also expected on 18.05.2023.

The Sub-Committee shall be keeping a close watch on the situation in the days to come and will review the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR accordingly.