New Delhi: Delhi recorded a massive 50 per cent jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday, at 2,716, with around 3.64 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive – a high positivity rate considered one of the first signs of an impending wave of infections.

The city also recorded one death.

Saturday’s rise is the highest since May 21 when 3,009 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent, while 252 deaths were also reported on that day.