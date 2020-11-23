Delhi’s AQI to deteriorate further: SAFAR

New Delhi: The National Capital’s air quality has dipped marginally in ‘poor’ category and is expected to deteriorate further, according to SAFAR.

SAFAR said Delhi’s overall AQI is expected to deteriorate towards the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category between Tuesday and Friday as the speed of surface winds is likely to drop during that period.

The pollution monitoring system said the concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns were recorded at 187 (‘moderate’ category) and 108 (‘poor’ category) micrograms per cubic respectively on Monday.

The Central Pollution Control Board said the air quality index was 306 in Anand Vihar, 321 in Bawana, 301 in Dwarka Sector 8, 318 in Ashok Vihar, 362 in Jahangirpuri, 311 in Mundka, and 307 in Sonia Vihar, all falling under the ‘very poor’ category.

Several other places such as Mathura Road, Chandni Chowk, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), Dilshad Garden, RK Puram and Sirifort recorded ‘poor’ air, with the AQI figures clocking at 263, 262, 244, 259, 297 and 249 respectively.