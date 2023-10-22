Delhi’s air quality turns ‘very poor’, Mumbai in ‘moderate’ category

New Delhi: The overall air quality in the national capital Delhi has deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 302 on Sunday afternoon, meanwhile the situation is little better in India’s financial capital as the air quality continue to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with AQI at 132.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 330 (very poor) at noon, while Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal T3 was at 313 against 276 in the morning hours. In Mumbai, the AQI at Andheri was registered at 101, while Borivali recorded AQI at 111. Other areas like Colaba, Mazgaon also recorded ‘moderate’ category air with AQI at 180 and 156 respectively.

To curb the pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee has already invoked the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

AQI levels in Mumbai and Delhi: