Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up witnessing a very foggy morning on Monday as the city’s air quality in the national capital stood at the ‘very poor’ category.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) informed that the national capital recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) at 302.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.