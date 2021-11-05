Delhi’s air quality recorded in ‘hazardous’ category in some places after Diwali!

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the “hazardous” category at Janpath in the city early on Friday, a day after the celebrations of Diwali.

The particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentration was recorded at 655.07 in Janpath on Friday morning, according to news agency ANI. As per government standards, PM 2.5 concentrations over 380 are marked as “severe.”

The Delhi government’s complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers, including green crackers, on the day of Diwali, went for a toss after the people were seen celebrating the festival by bursting crackers on the streets, according to several news reports.

The bursting of crackers further aggravated the degrading air quality in the city, amid the increased contribution from farm fires and stubble burning.