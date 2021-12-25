Delhi’s Air Quality Improves To ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved marginally, but still remained in ‘very poor’ category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 398 this morning.

Delhi’s air quality has been oscillating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ over the last few weeks due to a combination of factors.

On Friday, the AQI in Delhi was ‘severe’, with a recording of 433 at 7am, as per CPCB data. The average 24-hour AQI was 423 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the AQI was 407 and 402 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.