New Delhi: The air quality in the National Capital continues to worsen as the Air Quality Index (AQI) around ITO and surrounding areas was recorded at 261, categorised as ‘Poor’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This decline in air quality comes just days before Diwali, raising concerns among residents and authorities alike.

The CPCB’s data indicates that the drop in air quality is primarily due to reduced wind speeds, which have hindered the dispersion of pollutants. The situation is exacerbated by the seasonal increase in emissions from vehicles, industrial activities, and the burning of crop residues in neighboring states.

Residents in Delhi are advised to take precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. The CPCB has recommended limiting outdoor activities and using air purifiers indoors to mitigate the health impacts of poor air quality.