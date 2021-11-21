Delhi’s air quality continues to remain ‘very poor’

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

However, the overall Air Quality Index decreased from 355 on Saturday to 347 today. Neighboring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

From November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR.

“Transport-level winds coming from northwest direction are also likely to be strong during the period and will flush out locally emitted pollutants from Delhi to the southeast region that is expected to improve air quality further,” it said.