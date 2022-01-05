Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Remain In ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 369 in the morning.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Wednesday.

As per SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as ‘satisfactory’ or ‘very good’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 falls under the category of ‘poor’. While 300-400 is considered as ‘very poor’, levels between 401-500 fall under the ‘hazardous’ category.